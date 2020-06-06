Far Above too good in Palace | Racing News

James Tate noticed his resolution to drop Far Above again to the minimal journey vindicated with victory in the Betfair Supports Racing Welfare Palace House Stakes at Newmarket.

The son of Fahrr demonstrated why the Newmarket handler was eager to present him a attempt over 5 furlongs after proving too fast for his rivals in the Group Three prize.

Racing prominently on the rail from the off, the 7-2 shot continued to pour on the stress as soon as getting the lead earlier than holding 2018 runner-up Judicial at bay by three-quarters of a size.

Tate mentioned: “I used to be a bit fearful PJ (McDonald) being up there, as I’d have most popular him to be fourth or fifth. He is a really quick horse and the quickest I’ve ever had. He is terribly delicate and ideally he likes gentle floor as he has received on gentle and heavy.

“If we had not obtained the rain we would not have run and we might have needed to go straight to the King’s Stand Stakes, which might be a tall order for a horse with so little expertise.

“He won twice over six last season not getting home in my opinion. He was always going to have a go at five furlongs.”

Far Above was given a quote of 12-1 by RaceBets and 14-1 by Coral for the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot – however an outing in the Group One was all however dominated out by Tate.

The coach mentioned: “All being well we can look at the Group Two at Goodwood, the Nunthorpe, Flying Five and the Abbaye. Ten days is too short of a turnaround for Ascot.”

McDonald mentioned: “I’ve been very enthusiastic about this horse from very early on in his profession.

“He’s a horse that is blessed with pure pace and you may see that as we speak on floor that wasn’t excellent for him, so I’m very pleased with him.

“Because we have been instructing this horse to settle in his races, I simply jumped a fraction slower and I needed to give him a little bit squeeze early simply to carry my pitch up the within.

“But once I gave him that squeeze, he was wanting to go on and gave me a great feel.”