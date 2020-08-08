FAO: World food prices rise for 2nd consecutive month – Panorama

World food prices edged greater in July, the 2nd consecutive month of boosts on the heels of lower prices for the very first 5 months of the year, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported on Thursday.

FAO stated increasing prices for veggie oils, dairy items, and sugar balanced out lower prices in other sectors, according to Xinhua

The total FAO World Food Price Index acquired 1.2 percent in July, following a 2.4- percent increase the previous month.

The prices for grains and cereals– the biggest part in the index– decreased by less than 0.1 percent.

FAO stated wheat, barley, sorghum, and corn prices were mostly steady, while rice prices slipped to their most affordable levels in 4 months due to logistical problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic. FAO stated China was a huge purchaser of sorghum and corn, while an enhanced supply of rice throughout Asia lagged the drop in prices.

Meat prices were 1.8 percent lower than in June, pressed by lower pork and beef need. But prices for chicken meat rebounded somewhat after 5 months of decreases.

The other sub- indexes all saw prices climb in July.

The grease index increased by 7.6 percent following an 11.3- percent increase the previous month based primarily on enhancing need for palm, soy, and rapeseed oils.

Dairy prices …