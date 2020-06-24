Fanzone | Sky Sports

Fanzone is only offered to use in your laptop or phone, Android or Apple, but only works on iPhone 8 or later – we’re still taking care of making earlier in the day iOS devices and tablets a great experience, and aspire to support these soon.

Please allow Sky Sports Fanzone usage of your camera and microphone if you want to use video calling. If you never allow it, friends and family will not be able to see or hear you.

Here’s a summary of all the supported devices and browsers…

Android 4.1 and above, using Chrome 58 and above

4.1 and above, using Chrome 58 and above iPhone 8 or above , running iOS/Safari 12.1 and above

, running iOS/Safari 12.1 and above macOS 10 and above, using Chrome 64, Firefox 75, Safari 12.1, and above

10 and above, using Chrome 64, Firefox 75, Safari 12.1, and above Windows 10, using Chrome 64, Firefox 75, and above

To create a Fanzone, you need to be aged 18 or over, have a Sky Sports subscription, and be in britain or Ireland. Please register below in your laptop, and see FAQs link below for more information.