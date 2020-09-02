Fantom Drives Xbox One 2TB Easy Snap-On Hard Drive with built In 3 USB 3.0 Ports – Xbox-2TB-Sh



Fantom Drives Xbox One Snap On Drive makes expanding your storage of your Original Xbox One a breeze. A true Plug N Play, just snap on the unit to your Original Xbox One and expand your game and app space. Installation takes less than 1 minute.

Xbox one storage hub comes with a built in high quality 2TB Seagate Hard Drive. The Xbox One Hub is designed specifically for Xbox One (is not compatible with Xbox One S or Xbox One X)

Easy snap on design to directly connect to Xbox. No external power supply needed.

3 port USB3.0 hub which can be used for additional storage (maximum 2 Ports) or as a regular USB port expansion.

Supports SuperSpeed data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0) – backward compatible to USB 2.0/1.1.

One year limited Warranty. Xbox one not included

NOTE: Xbox One is not included. Manual includes the proper way of Xbox One Hub. Please follow the instructions on the manual and the unit will work the way it is intended to.