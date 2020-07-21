Fantom Drives 2TB External Hard Drive – Super Fast 7200RPM USB 3.0 – Black Aluminum External Hard Drive Compatible with Mac, PC, Xbox One and PS4 – (GF3B2000UP)



The GFORCE 3 family of external hard drives is easy to use and plug and play with any Windows PC. To use the hard drive with Mac or any other operating systems, a simple and quick format of the 500GB hard drive is needed (we’ve included easy to use instructions). The GF3B500UP model is a very fast 7200RPM hard drive which is 25% faster than a 5400RPM hard drive. The GFORCE 3 family is made from sturdy and robust aluminum with a stylish brushed black finish. The aluminum material doubles as a heat sink allowing the GFORCE 3 to operate fan-free and silently. It comes with a stand so it can be stored horizontally or vertically to optimize and fit your work space. The GFORCE 3 is great for PC’s, Macbook Pro, Xbox One, PS4 (PlayStation 4) and any other devices that need fast data transfer. Fantom Drives is proudly Designed, Engineered and Assembled in United States since 1988.

Fantom Drives GFORCE3 7200RPM is a very fast, easy to use plug and play external hard drive.

With USB 3. 0 connection allowing transfer rates up to 10 times the rate of USB 2. 0, the GFORCE3 is made for fast data transfer.

The enclosure is made with high quality aluminum which doubles as a heat sink. GFORCE3 is great at heat dissipation and is fan less to ensure cool and quiet operation.

The external hard drive provides additional space for Macbook Pro, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The GFORCE3 hard drive comes with an external hard drive stand for vertical placement, USB 3. 0 cable and a 12V power supply. 1 Year Manufacturer with an extra year available with product registration through Fantom Drives.