Fantom Drives 10TB External Hard Drive – USB 3.0/3.1 Gen 1 Aluminum Case – Mac, Windows, and Xbox (GF3B10000U)

Fantom Drives GFORCE 3 is a market tested product and is proven for reliability and quality. Using the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, it features a maximum bus speed of 5Gb/s and is compatible with legacy systems using USB 2.0. Using high quality aluminum, the GFORCE 3 does not need a fan and as it doubles at a heat sink. Versatile sleek design makes it a must have complement to any home or office environments.

Fantom Drives Gforce 3 external hard drive comes preformatted for Windows and can easily be formatted for Mac. No software installation required and is ready to use

USB 3.2 Gen 1 allows for transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Comes with USB cable and is backwards compatible to USB 2.0

Hard bodied aluminum provides protection for drives and doubles as a heat sink to keep temperatures cool and operation quiet

Compatible with Windows (Vista, 7, 8, 10 or newer), Mac OS X or newer (great for MacBook Pro /Time Machine backup), PlayStation (PS4), Xbox One (Original, S, X)

Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included 1 year limited warranty. Extra year of warranty is offered for free if product is registered with Fantom Drives