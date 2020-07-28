FANTASYLAB 400lb Gaming Chair Big Tall Breathable Office Racing Computer Chair, 3-D Adjustable Armrest Air-Cooling System Heavy Duty Metal Base



A Swivel Chair Or A Racing Car Seat?

★【The most comfortable chair】 – Upgrade your gaming experience with this ergonomically designed Racing gaming chair. The updated version features memory foam padding on top of the existing seat cushion and lumbar pillow. The rocking high Back and the wide armrests will hug every curve of your body and provide you with unbelievable comfort. The high backrest with detachable padded headrest and lumbar cushions will also support your neck and spine, so that you won’t have a “computer hunch”.

★【Cool & Ergonomic Design】With 4 USB cooling fans inside the wide seat cushion, you will feel much better cool in hot summer days. You can adjust every single part of the racing style gaming chair to perfectly fit the type and height of your body. More specifically, you can adjust the height of the office chair, the tilt of the backrest, the back pressure and the armrests. The armrests can be adjusted to 3 dimensions, up and down, forth and back, and rotation.

★【high-security】- integrated metal frame, explosion-proof gas Spring of international standards, heavy duty Metal gaming chair base with smooth-rolling castors make a superb stable structure(Maximum weight capacity: 400lbs).

★【extra large for extra comfort】- This Grand gaming chair is exceptionally large, and this is part of its charm and style. The Overall dimensions of the computer chair are 25. 6″ X 28. 3″X 51. 2″- 53. 5″ . The seating area is 20. 5″ X 20. 9″ Inches, and the high backrest is 23.2″ X 33. 5″ Inches large. This racing style chair will look great behind your office desk and in front of your computer and consoles.

★【excellent after-sales service】 – Our customer service team is always here to respond to your email within 24 hours. We provide 1 year warranty on replacement parts. Just enjoy your free-risk purchase of this chair!