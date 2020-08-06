Fantasy Team of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne tops the chart | Football News





The Sky Sports Fantasy Football Team of the Season.

Who are the top performers in Sky Sports Fantasy Football this year? Were any of these mainstays in your XI throughout the campaign?

The 2019/20 Fantasy Football campaign has come to a close, and with it brings a heap of talking points and debates to take into next year’s game.

Read on to find out who makes the Sky Sports Fantasy Football Team of the Season, and why they made the grade.

Dean Henderson – £6.4m: 218 points

It was always going to be a close run for the No 1 shirt, and Sheffield United stopper Dean Henderson got it by three points, pipping Nick Pope who finished on 215. The Englishman only conceded 33 goals this campaign and was a favourite among Fantasy Football players, ending the season in 37 per cent of the top 1,000 teams in the game.

Henderson kept 13 clean sheets, and registered tier one bonus points (three or four saves in a match) on 15 occasions, placing him third and fourth in those respective lists. Where the Sheffield United goalkeeper does excel…