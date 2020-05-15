‘Fantasy knight’ in medieval fancy dress and carrying a sword says sorry after beauty spot scare 

A ‘fantasy knight’ immediately apologised after armed police swooped on his stroll in full medieval outfit and sword round a Cardiff beauty spot – and mentioned: ‘I used to be merely having fun with a stroll in my armour.’

History-lover Lennon Thomas, 20, was stopped in his tracks at Hendre Lake, in St Mellons by three gun-toting officers on Wednesday after households feared he would launch an assault along with his 3ft sword.

Shame-faced Lennon mentioned immediately: ‘Sorry – it appears like I might need scared a few individuals across the lake.’

The pupil had pulled on one in every of his choice of outfits for fantasy role-play video games referred to as Larping – or Live Action Role Play.

The Dungeons and Dragons fan was attempting out the brand new knight’s outfit when he was met by three officers from the firearms unit as he strolled across the lake in St Mellons, Cardiff.

His ungallant halt was caught on digicam by a passer-by – as police noticed the humorous facet of his sword-carrying stroll. Lennon was described as being extra of a Sir Laughalot than Sir Lancelot.

But Lennon mentioned: ‘I’ll admit that I had a lapse in judgement on the sword half, maybe bringing that wasn’t a good thought, nevertheless the remainder of my outfit was merely me working towards for a pastime of mine.

‘I used to be merely having fun with a stroll in my armour and utilizing the time to apply for my pastime, I used to be attempting to get use to carrying the armour as it’s barely bodily demanding after a whereas of carrying it.

‘I’m merely having fun with my pastime. Life is a lot extra enjoyable when you do not care how bizarre you might be.

The Dungeons and Dragons fan, pictured, immediately apologised however insisted ‘I’m no fool for merely having fun with myself and working towards for my pastime’

‘I’m no fool for merely having fun with myself and working towards for my pastime – maybe it was a little silly of me to convey the sword as from a distance it does look sensible.’

Lennon, who lives lower than a mile from the lake, admitted that passers-by had been alarmed by his outfit – and much more when he was arrested.

He mentioned: ‘I joked to some passers-by who noticed the incident that ‘if i had been in America I’d have been shot on sight’.

‘I acquired a good chuckle out of all of it in the tip.’

A spokesperson for South Wales Police instructed MailOnline: ‘At 3.10pm on Wednesday 13th May, South Wales Police obtained a report from a member of the general public that a man was seen at Hendre Lakes in Cardiff with a sword.

‘Officers had been deployed to the scene the place they situated a younger man who was in fancy dress carrying a toy sword. No felony offences had been dedicated and the person was given appropriate recommendation.’

Medical technician Mike James, 31, who was out along with his spouse and son, mentioned: ‘The complete factor was actually surreal – he seemed like one thing out of Assassin’s Creed.

‘We noticed this man strolling round in this knight’s outfit and carrying a sword.

‘I assumed: ‘That’s a bit bizarre.’ But I assumed he should be an actor or one thing so I did not assume rather more of it.

‘About 5 minutes later the armed police turned up, they mentioned they’d had experiences of a suspicious-looking particular person and we knew immediately who they had been speaking about.

‘I instructed them it seemed like he was doing laps of the lake and that he must be coming round shortly.’

He continued: ‘The police ordered him to place the sword down and then they confronted him. They had a chat with him for a couple of minutes and apparently the man instructed them he was attempting out a new outfit and he was strolling across the lake to get used to the load.

‘The armed police had been good as gold and even had a image with him afterwards earlier than letting him go on his approach.

‘I do not know what the sword was constructed from but it surely seemed actual sufficient!

‘The outfit did look heavy – I’m unsure it was correct chainmail but it surely made a actual tinny noise as he was strolling previous.’