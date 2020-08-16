Fantasy Football Sleepers 2020: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

With Ben Roethlisberger back, Diontae Johnson has the opportunity to blow up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have actually long been a group that fantasy worth leaks from. Whether it was the days of Hines Ward, Rashard Mendenhall, and Santonio Holmes going out there or the “Killer Bees” days with Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, and Le’Veon Bell, the Steelers have actually been on radars for a long period of time. And the element that has actually constantly been the factor gamers make big fantasy effects is quarterbackBen Roethlisberger Without him in 2019, the group suffered therefore did fantasy groups. Now, with him returning, the 2nd pass receiver of the Steelers will have enormous flex worth like in years past. That occurs to be Diontae Johnson this season, who is among the very best fantasy football sleepers this season.

Johnson burst onto the scene last season as a novice, revealing that he has the capability to be a “home run” kind of person reverse of JuJu Smith-Schuster Of course, this primarily came having fun with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at quarterback. This season, he will go into as theNo 2 on the depth chart and has a lot of possible to end up being a weekly flex with legitimate WR2 advantage.

With Johnson’s existing ADP of being the WR39 off the board and the 98th gamer general offers him the opportunity to be middle bench piece in 10-man leagues …