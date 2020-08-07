Fantasy Football Sleepers 2020: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Running back J.K. Dobbins # 2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries on on a goal run versus the Clemson Tigers throughout the very first half of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale,Arizona (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

J.K. Dobbins has a chance to end up being a league winner this season.

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens controlled the NFL by running the football, completing in very first with a tremendous 3,296 lawns on the season. That led the NFL. They balanced over 200 lawns per video game thanks to the lethal mix of Lamar Jackson andMark Ingram Those 2 gamers likewise occurred to assist fantasy football owners in a big method. Ahead of the 2020 season, there’s a genuine possibility that a brand-new name can increase as a leading name of fantasy football sleepers. His name is novice J.K. Dobbins, who will now be apart of the Ravens backfield.

Dobbins was the male last season at Ohio State, hurrying for 2,003 lawns and 21 goals while capturing 23 balls through the air. His addition to this succulent hurrying offense and present typical draft position in Fantasy Pros of 88 th total makes him the ideal sleeper for this season. Of course, there is the part where he is the clearNo 2, or …