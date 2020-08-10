Fantasy Football Sleepers 2020: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts returns a punt for a goal versus the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis,Indiana (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nyheim Hines as a possibility to end up being the Colts’ most pertinent fantasy running back.

When it concerns Fantasy Football, you would like to know who can be a gamer that provides you a benefit in your league. In most leagues, they experience PPR scoring. That makes pass-catching running backs a need to get for any group. Dig a bit more and see something essential, which is what quarterbacks use their running backs the very best in passing downs. And that’s when you look no more than Nyheim Hines as a leading member of the fantasy football sleepers for this season.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if there is a game this year that Nyheim Hines has 10 catches,” Frank Reich states. “Philip (Rivers) has an uncanny ability to get the ball to the backs and checkdowns. Nyheim will be very much integrated into the game plan.”

This is a quote worth keeping up, considering what it can indicate for Hines progressing. And where he’s being prepared compared to colleagues Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack, it makes him a big take and prospective weekly flex.

Look no even more than …