Fantasy Football Sleepers 2020: Buccaneers RB LeSean McCoy

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 01: Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs diminishes field versus the Oakland Raiders throughout the very first half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Kansas City,Missouri (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

LeSean McCoy has actually rapidly gone from complimentary representative to fantasy football sleeper.

Fantasy football sleepers are among the most crucial gamers when it pertains to playing and winning. It comes at all positions too. Lamar Jackson was among the leading quarterback sleepers last season and went on to be the league winner for numerous as the pound-for-pound QB1 in the league. Others in the previous couple of years consist of Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler, and AdamThielen Now, this sleeper has actually been a huge name in the past when it pertains to fantasy however his age has actually seen his numbers and touches diminish. LeSean McCoy has a genuine possibility to be a substantial get for fantasy football sleepers.

In an offense having contrasts to the similarity the Denver Broncos in 2013, there is a lot of space for success in fantasy football. Tom Brady leading this Buccaneers group provides LeSean McCoy the most worth he has actually had given that his days as a BuffaloBill Not since he will be the starter either. But there’s a fantastic possibility that McCoy will be the passing-down running back for the Buccaneers while …