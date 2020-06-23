Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 31+: Raul Jimenez, Richarlison, Matt Ritchie and more

Raul Jimenez

Back with a goal against West Ham at the weekend, Raul Jimenez remains one of fantasy’s most consistent and affordable forward options, with six in his last eight appearances and a price just a shade over £8m.

Wolves’ run-in is relatively kind too, starting with a trip from beleaguered Bournemouth at Molineux on Wednesday night. With Diogo Jota inconsistent and Adama Traoré not necessarily assured of starts, Jimenez is the best route within their attack.

Richarlison

Though struggling to provide a breakthrough in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, Richarlison was lively from the champions-in-waiting and will now travel to play a side marooned at the end of the table.





Norwich were poor in defeat to Southampton on Friday night and will fear an Everton side that’s gradually improving under Carlo Ancelotti. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another attacking option to watch.

Matt Ritchie

Classified as a defender after his stint as a left-back however now playing right midfield, Matt Ritchie scored and assisted in Newcastle’s win over 10-man Sheffield United on Sunday and includes a favourable run of fixtures to come.

Though his price is slightly steep for a Newcastle defender at £5.3m, Ritchie’s next three sees visits from Aston Villa and West Ham sandwiched with a trip to Bournemouth.

Anthony Martial

On paper, Manchester United’s run-in is among the most readily useful and on Wednesday night they host a Sheffield United side missing the injured Jack O’Connell, the suspended John Egan and on-loan Dean Henderson, who can not play against his parent club.

Expect the Blades to be notably weakened defensively, which should spell points for a variety of options in United’s attack. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will be well-supported, but Anthony Martial is just a slightly cheaper midfield alternative.

James Justin

Brendan Rodgers unveiled this week-end that Ricardo Pereira will probably be out until October after suffering knee ligament damage before the stoppage, leaving James Justin in order to complete the season as Leicester’s starting right-back.

A summer signing from Luton, Justin has shown promise going forward from full-back when given the chance so far and has a potential for picking up clean sheet points as Brighton visit the King Power.

Honourable mentions: Emiliano Martinez, Romain Saiss, Son Heung-Min, Adama Traoré, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.