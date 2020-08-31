Fantasy Football impact of Leonard Fournette’s release

Leonard Fournette has actually been launched by the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving some fantasy football impact.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars unloaded veterans, it appeared sure they would enter into the season with Leonard Fournette as theirNo 1 running back. But on Monday early morning, they launched the previousNo 4 general choice.

Fournette had the very best season of his profession in 2019, with 1,152 hurrying lawns and 76 receptions (on 100 targets) for 522 more lawns. His 341 touches were third-most in the league, and his 1,674 overall lawns were sixth-most. Driven by that volume, and with simply 3 goals, Fournette was RB7 in full PPR fantasy scoring in 2015.

It will be intriguing to see where Fournette lands, and how he’ll suit the fantasy scope. But let’s look closer at what’s left in the Jaguars’ backfield, and those fantasy ramifications.

Who will take Leonard Fournette’s location in the Jaguars’ backfield?

The proverbial next male up for the Jaguars isRyquell Armstead A fifth-round choice in 2019, he had 35 brings for 108 lawns with 14 catches for 144 lawns and 2 goals as a novice. In Week 17 last year, Armstead had 85 overall lawns and a getting goal on 15 touches (5 catches)

Devine Ozigbo, a waiver pickup in 2015 after being a UDFA, has actually been a standout in training …