Fantasy Football Draft Steal Alert: DeVante Parker, League-Winning WR1

Miami Dolphins’ DeVante Parker ended 2019 as a WR1 in all fantasy football formats. Here’s why he’ll do it once again in 2020.

The Miami Dolphins’ 2015 first-round choice, pass receiver DeVante Parker, lastly broke out in 2015 as the general WR6 in requirement, the WR7 in 0.5 PPR, and the WR11 completely PPR. This equated to a remarkable 10.9 fantasy points per video game (FPPG) in requirement, 13.1 FPPG in 0.5 PPR, and 15.4 FPPG in full PPR.

Parker ended up being the clear # 1 receiver for the Dolphins’ after colleague Preston Williams suffered a season-ending ACL injury versus the New York Jets in Week 9. The mix of Williams’ injury plus quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s revival enabled Parker to go from an average flex to fantasy gold

Ryan Fitzpatrick took control of as Miami’s beginning quarterback for great in Week 7 in 2015. Over those 11 video games, Parker had 59 receptions (on 100 targets) for 973 yards and 7 goals. He was [the overall] WR2 in both basic and complete PPR fantasy scoring over that period.

But it gets back at much better. He did all this in spite of goose-egging in Week 2 versus the Patriots, and suffering a concussion that knocked him out early in the 2nd quarter versus the Jets in Week 14 (captured 2 of 2 targets for 28 lawns). With just a.