Fantasy Flight Games A Game of Thrones Board Game: Mother of Dragons Expansion



Price: $39.95 - $31.96

(as of Jul 29,2020 14:13:20 UTC – Details)



Cross the Narrow Sea with the Mother of Dragons expansion for A Game of Thrones: The Board Game! Clawing their way into power, this expansion includes a side board of the Free Cities of Essos and an overlay of the Eyrie to bring House Targaryen and House Arryn into the fray. Complete with new characters and mechanics, your claim to the Iron Throne takes flight!

Introduction of House Targaryen brings the power of dragons to A Game of Thrones: The Board Game

Expanding the world of A Song of Ice and Fire beyond Westeros increases the maximum player count of your battles to eight

Introduction of the vassal system adds a new layer of strategy to your games, keeping all Houses involved in the battle for the Iron Throne

Ability to take loans out from the Iron Bank provides you with useful aid in your campaign…for a price