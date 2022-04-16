Fantastic Beasts have been one of the most popular franchises in recent times. After the huge popularity of the Harry Potter franchise, JK Rowling was requested to take forward the magical journey. However, the author was very much keen on not proceeding with the Harry Potter theme. She thus focused on events that happened before Harry Potter.

The initial movies of the series were released several years ago. The most recent installment of the franchise is titled ” Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore”. The movie was hyped to a great extent by fans and the moviemakers themselves. They stated that this would be one of a kind movie. Fans seemed to be overwhelmed by such promises.

The release of the movie also suffered a few jitters due to the pandemic. However, after being released, it did not quite live up to the expectations. The movie revolves around the feud between Albus Dumbeldore and Grindelwald. At the end of the first week, the box office collections are not looking rosy at all.

Fantastic Beasts is expected to garner $40million within the first week. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Fantastic Beasts Looking For Box Office Redemption

The collection of $40m in one week is by no means a bad figure. However, considering the way the previous movies performed, this one looks bleak.

The initial installment of the movie garnered a sum of $74million. The second part of the movie made a handsome business of $62million.

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore has a total budget of $200 million. Warner Brothers hope that the movie will bounce back over the weekend.

Most of the people come to the theaters on the weekend. However, going by the trends, the spinoff series of the Harry Potter franchise has not quite clicked.

The returns have been diminishing with each new installment. It remains to be seen whether Secrets Of Dumbledore can revive the franchise or not.