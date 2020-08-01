‘Fantastic’ Aubameyang renewing his contract would be Arsenal’s biggest signing, says Wright

The Gabon forward continues to star for his club, however with less than a year staying on his offer doubts stay over his future

Arsenal have actually been connected to numerous transfers up until now in the window, however previous Gunners star Ian Wright thinks the very best possible result this summer season would be a brand-new offer for Pierre-EmerickAubameyang

Aubameyang has actually ended up being a company preferred at Arsenal given that signing up with from Borussia Dortmund in January2018

In 2 and a half seasons with the club the Gabon worldwide has actually netted 68 objectives in 108 looks in all competitors, leading the Gunners’ scoring charts in both 2018-19 and 19-20

The striker’s future is far from particular, nevertheless, with less than 12 months staying on his present contract and reported interest from the similarity Barcelona and Real Madrid towering above his head.

And while stars such as Philippe Coutinho, Thomas Partey and Dayot Upamecano are amongst the names mooted for Arsenal this summer season, Wright is determined that the club needs to initially concentrate on restraining Aubameyang to an extension.

“When you take a look at [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s] objectives to video game ratio for Arsenal … When you take a look at Arsenal without him, they would be in a bad position,” the ex-Arsenal and England sharpshooter informed the BBC prior to Saturday’s FA Cup last in between Mikel Arteta’s …