Fans Think Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Engaged After Spotting A Ring On *That* Finger – Look!

Got something to tell us, Khloé Kardashian!?

This week, fans have been raising their brows over pics from the KUWTK star’s lavish 36th birthday party that happened over the week-end. Particularly, a pic that displays some bling on Khlo’s left ring finger!

That’s right, y’all. Fans think the Good American mogul is engaged to her wayward baby daddy Tristan Thompson as a result of a hard-to-miss pear-shaped diamond seen in among the snaps (below)!

Dayummm!

Like we said, it’s hard to miss — and eagle-eyed fans made sure to indicate the bling for anyone who had missed it, leaving comments like:

“Can we talk about that huge rock on her ring finger please?!!” “We gonna pretend we don’t see that ring on her finger orrrrrrr” “The ring sorry I mean the ROCK.”

More like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if you ask us! LOLz!

Of course, whilst the statement piece looks like an engagement ring, it could you need to be some regular birthday bling seeing as Tristan has gifted Khlo diamond rings before. Then again, there’s been a lot of speculation that the on-off again pair, who share daughter True Thompson together, have rekindled their romance in recent weeks, especially because the exes have already been quarantining together and the NBA star can’t appear to stop thirsting over the 36-year-old’s Instagram pics.

Proposal or not, the Cleveland Cavaliers player ensured to post an extremely sweet b-day tribute to his “beautiful” baby momma on her big day, writing on IG:

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my entire life to show me just what this means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I will be able to study from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, particularly our daughter True. You deserve the planet Koko! True and I really like you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian”

But is he wise enough to pop the question?? We’ll find out earlier than later, we guess!

Until then… what do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Khloé and Tristan engaged years after his infamous cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former bestie, Jordyn Woods? Share your guesses in the comments (below)!