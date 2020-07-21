Fans Think Drake Is Shading Kanye & Pusha-T On New Freestyle Dropped After Political Rally

As if things couldn’t get any messier with Kanye West right now, in comes Drake.

The Canadian rapper’s feud with Kanye and Pusha-T came to a head over two years ago now, when Pusha dropped The Story of Adidon and exposed Drake for having hidden his son, Adonis, from the world. The scorching diss track seemed to put the public back-and-forth to bed (even Drake himself admitted it “warranted [his] first quote-unquote ‘loss’ in the competitive sport of rapping”). But the dueling rappers have continued to take more subtle shots at each other, leading up to Drake’s most recent release.

The artist born as Aubrey Graham dropped Only You Freestyle with UK rapper Headie One on Monday, and fans were quick to locate the shade within the lyrics. One verse specifically seemed to reference the beef:

“S**t you man been droppin’ lately

Don’t make me have to fly my iTunes

So much people buy into my hype

Don’t make me have to buy my hype too

Dealt with the big homie already

Don’t make me have to side-by-side you

Nuff times he tried to hide behind you”

The first part of the verse may refer to Pusha’s most recent attempt to drag the Toronto native. An unreleased version of the song Paranoia from the late Pop Smoke’s posthumous album apparently featured a Drake diss, and Pusha accused the I’m Upset artist of having the song buried.

Pusha T responds to Young Thug. pic.twitter.com/cIT7VLhmrl — HipHop-N-More (@HipHopNMore) July 7, 2020

The second part seems like a more direct reference to Kanye (“the big homie”). The “times he tried to hide behind you” probably references the fact that Kim Kardashian West’s husband was the producer behind the track that ignited the Drake/Pusha feud in the first place. But it also seems to allude to the fact that Drake still blames Kanye for leaking the information about Adonis, even though both West and Pusha have denied it.

Adding a strange layer to the story is the fact the Yeezy founder referenced the feud in his distressing Twitter meltdown on Monday, including one since-deleted tweet that simply read, “Drake 🤔.”

Considering how unstable Kanye seems right now, it really doesn’t seem like the best time for Drake to be reigniting their beef. West needs help, not to be dragged into another petty, public back-and-forth. We could give Drake the benefit of the doubt that he wasn’t aware of ‘Ye’s mental state when he laid down the verse, but the timing of it all just feels a bit sketchy to us.

At least he didn’t reference the campaign rally…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is the feud back on? Or is Drake just kicking a man while he’s down? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)…