Fans React After Khloé Kardashian’s EPIC Photoshop Fail Gets Exposed In Unedited KUWTK Clip!

Khlo é Kardashian immediately went viral back in May when she submitted a jaw-dropping set of pictures to Instagram, looking EXTREMELY various than we have actually been accustomed to seeing her.

An intense dispute rapidly took place over whether the truth TELEVISION starlet had actually gotten cosmetic surgery, or utilized filters or a face modifying tool in the shots (as seen above, left), which she eventually let roll straight off her shoulder.

However, on Thursday night, the hot subject began trending when again after a brand-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip appeared to address everybody’s concerns and reveal what KoKo truly appears like with no aid from an app!

First, get another excellent take a look at the image that was deliberately shared to “get under bitches skin” (listed below):

Got that engrained in your memory?Good Now, ch-ch-check out this video, paying additional attention to when Khlo é appears on screen at the one-minute mark:

The Good American creator can be seen using the specific very same attire, hairdo, and makeup throughout a confessional tape-recorded while she and her household were taking pleasure in a trip in Palm Springs together. The exact same getaway that birthed yet another renowned KarJenner minute is the present that …