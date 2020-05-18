Fang Fang: The Wuhan writer whose virus diary angered China

Image copyright

Fang Fang wrote about every little thing from the challenges of day by day life to the psychological affect of isolation





A diary written by an award-winning Chinese writer documenting her life in Wuhan within the early days of the coronavirus outbreak has now been translated into English.

Fang Fang first started publishing on-line accounts of her expertise within the metropolis in January, whereas it was nonetheless believed to be a neighborhood disaster.

The 65-year-old’s diary entries have been broadly learn, offering thousands and thousands in China with a uncommon glimpse into the town the place the virus first emerged.

Earlier this 12 months, Wuhan turned the primary place on this planet to enter a state of full lockdown that was then remarkable, however has now turn out to be widespread. The metropolis was basically lower off from not solely China, however the remainder of the world.

As the lockdown continued, Fang Fang’s recognition grew. Publishers then introduced that they’d collate her entries and publish them in a number of languages.

But Fang Fang’s rising worldwide recognition has include a shift in the way in which she is considered in China – with many angered by her reporting, even branding her a traitor.

What was her diary about?

In late January, after China imposed a lockdown in Wuhan, Fang Fang – whose actual title is Wang Fang – started documenting occasions within the metropolis on Chinese social media website Weibo.

In her diary entries, she wrote about every little thing from the challenges of day by day life to the physiological affect of pressured isolation.

Publisher HarperCollins says she “gave voice to the fears, frustrations, anger, and hope of millions of her fellow citizens”.

It notes she “also speaks out against social injustice, abuse of power, and other problems which impeded the response to the epidemic and gets herself embroiled in online controversies because of it”.

In one column written by her published by the Sunday Times, she particulars an occasion the place she went to select her daughter up from the airport.

“There were hardly any cars or pedestrians on the streets. Those few days were when panic and fright were at their height in the city. We both wore facemasks,” she stated.

How did it come to worldwide consideration?

During a time the place information was being closely filtered and impartial information retailers have been scarce, Fang Fang shortly emerged as a dependable supply of data, boosted little doubt by her background as a well known writer.

Li Wenliang: Death of Wuhan physician sparks anger

“This nation wants writers with a conscience such as you. The public has misplaced belief with a lot of the official media, one consumer on Weibo had reportedly stated, according to news site The Independent.

Her status, in addition to her phrases, shortly unfold and it wasn’t lengthy earlier than it discovered its manner out of China.

Why did China turn on her?

Cyber-nationalism is common on Chinese social media. Thousands of angry netizens stand ready to rear their head whenever China is criticised, humiliated or subjected to some form of foreign insult. And Fang Fang is far from the first Chinese writer to face online backlash.

In this case, as the virus continued to spread across the world, people started to become more critical of China’s response to the outbreak. The heavy scrutiny and criticism meant many went on the defensive.

It was in this climate that it became known that Fang Fang’s works were due to be sold in the West.

Wuhan has begun to return to regular after weeks of a strict lockdown





According to specialist information website What’s on Weibo, this was when public opinion turned towards it, after it “became known that an international edition of her diary was on pre-sale through Amazon”.

“In the eyes of many Chinese users, a translated version of Fang’s critical account of the Wuhan outbreak would only provide opponents of China with more ammunition,” says the report.

She was shortly seen not as a bearer of reality however as a substitute a traitor to China, with some saying she was capitalising on her fame – and even presumably a tragedy.

“She’s seizing this time of national crisis and taking advantage [of it],” stated one consumer on Weibo. “This is contemptible.”

Authorities in Wuhan are finishing up rigorous testing for additional infections of the coronavirus





The anger towards her isn’t helped by the truth that the e book was printed by US writer HarperCollins – at a time when the US and China are within the midst of a diplomatic spat.

Chinese state media have additionally made it very clear what their place is on Fang Fang.

“Her global rise propelled by foreign media outlets has sounded the alarm for many in China that the writer might have become just another handy tool for the West to sabotage Chinese people’s efforts,” stated a bit by the Global Times.

“Her diary only exposes the dark side in Wuhan while ignoring the efforts that local people made and the support extended across the nation.”

How has her e book been obtained?

It’s onerous to say because the e book was solely made obtainable final Friday.

The New York Times has praised its uncooked honesty, saying “she may live meekly during the lockdown, but she writes bold sentences”.

A evaluate by NPR says the diary is a “document of the trivial, tragic and absurd during Wuhan’s 76 days of lockdown”, however laments that the interpretation into English is unable to “capture [a] multidimensionality” present in her Chinese diaries.

On Amazon nonetheless, the e book has been met with a handful of destructive evaluations, considered one of which known as the e book “totally fake information”.

Another reviewer, nonetheless, praised the e book, saying her diary “provided a window into what it was like to live in a city that the whole world was watching”.