Fancy Blue wins French Oaks for Donnacha O’Brien | Racing News

Donnacha O’Brien’s Fancy Blue led home an Irish one-two-three in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

The former dual champion jockey only took out his training licence earlier in 2010, following in the footsteps of his father Aidan O’Brien – who completed the Derby and Oaks double at Epsom on Saturday – and his brother, Joseph.

Fancy Blue was a 13-2 shot to offer the fledgling handler with a first Classic success in the French Oaks, having filled the runner-up spot behind O’Brien senior’s Peaceful in the Irish 1,000 Guineas three weeks hence.

The pair renewed rivalry in France – and were joined on the trip from Ireland by the Jessica Harrington-trained Alpine Star, who was the 6-4 favourite to follow up her triumph in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Drawn one, the latter made a lot of the running in the hands of Stephane Pasquier and failed to go down with no fight, but Fancy Blue eventually wore her right here Pierre-Charles Boudot to claim a narrow victory.

Peaceful was just behind her compatriots in third.