Fancy Blue lands Nassau Stakes glory at Goodwood | Racing News

Fancy Blue warded off fellow Irish raider One Voice to win the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by Donnacha O’Brien, Fancy Blue provided the young handler a landmark initially Classic success when raising the Prix de Diane on her newest start and she contributed to those gains with a gutsy efficiency.

Magic Wand, trained by O’Brien’s dad, Aidan, set a constant speed in advance and Fancy Blue rested on her heels throughout prior to Ryan Moore provided her the signal to go on.

Magic Wand, who was sent the 9-4 preferred, attempted to opt for the winner, however she was an invested force, with One Voice becoming Fancy Blue’s primary competitor in the last furlong.

However, Fancy Blue (11 -4) was simply too strong in the surface, dominating by a neck, with the strong-finishing Nazeef back in 3rd.