Chiliz netand Socios com, a significant market tandem concentrating on blockchain-based fan tokens, are presenting their Visa debit card.

As formally revealed onAug 14, theSocios com Visa debit card permits worldwide fans to “be more than a fan”– make fan tokens-powered monetary benefits and club-related gain from making purchases through the card.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO at Chiliz and Socios, informed Cointelegraph that the brand-new debit card is now being evaluated by a restricted swimming pool of users. According to the executive, theSocios com visa debit Card will present for mainstream users in early Q3 2020.

According to the statement, theSocios com Visa debit card will be at first offered in 26 nations in theEuropean Economic Area Alongside including benefits in fan tokens like FC Barcelona Fan Tokens (BAR), the card will support payments for products and services comparable to any standard charge card. Users will have the ability to top up the balance and pay with the British pound and euro.

While the main statement states that the brand-new card will be offered to all users onSocios com, Dreyfus highlighted that fans will require to acquire fan tokens to purchase the card. The minimum quantity of tokens for buying has actually not been revealed yet.

The intro of theSocios com Visa debit card comes quickly after Socios protected a significant regulative license enabling it to provide a commitment and payments card in late July 2020. The Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit released the license to a brand-new Estonia- based entity called Socios Entertainment OU. The card was at first launched in February 2020 as a pre-paid crypto-fiat card.

Chiliz and Socios have actually been sealing their management as worldwide fan token providers. In July, Brazil’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Mercado Bitcoin, noted Chiliz token (CHZ), enabling users to make CHZ deposits with the Brazilian genuine. In June 2020, Chiliz and Socios offered $1.3 million worth of FC Barcelona’s fan tokens in less than 2 hours.