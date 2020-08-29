Fan-Ling Portable Double Folding Shock Running, Supine, Twisting, Massage Four-in-one Mechanical Treadmill,Non-Electric Treadmill, No Power, Mechanical Walking Machine



Price: $136.00

(as of Aug 29,2020 17:09:22 UTC – Details)





Multi-functional mechanical treadmill: walking, running, twisting, sit-ups, massage and other functions.The cast steel resistance wheel design and the retarder device design provide more uniform resistance and smoother movement.

Sit-ups – Massage Wheels: Sit-ups are thickened with high-quality foam, and the middle massage wheel is creatively designed. After the exercise, you can use the massage wheel to relax the leg muscles.

Independent twisting machine: It is beneficial to increase the muscles of the lower back, which is beneficial to improve the toughness of the waist, tighten, beautify the abdominal lines and effectively massage the soles of the feet.

High-precision running treadmill:The running device (not the running belt), the patented running device design, liberating the hands, can run without the hand, the belt protection, the soft sponge, the comfortable spring, the free running, the movement is more relaxed.The second grade slope is adjusted, and different slopes are trained for different strengths.High-precision running belt.

LED display: display time / distance / speed / calories burned.Instantly folds, saves space, and moves lightly, especially for home use.Easy to install, suitable for all ages, rest assured to use.