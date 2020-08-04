Fan-less Indy 500 is “a real shame” says legend Foyt

With the rate of brand-new COVID-19 cases increasing in Marion County and state-wide in Indiana, Indianapolis Motor Speedway today revealed the 104 th running of its renowned race — and all practice and certifying– would occur without fans in presence.

Foyt who began the race a record 35 times and is the only motorist to have actually won there in both front-engined roadsters and rear-engined vehicles, mentioned: “I have actually seen a great deal of modifications at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway however I never ever believed I ‘d see the race run without fans.

” I understand it needed to be an actually difficult choice for Roger [Penske] to make and it was the ideal one for this time.

” I’ll miss out on seeing the fans due to the fact that I believe I have a great deal of fans in Indy and they were the factor I kept returning here when I got harmed. It’s a real pity that they can’t be here this year however I believe they will be here in spirit. And I eagerly anticipate seeing them back here next year when things return to regular.”

Larry Foyt, who is president of A.J. Foyt Racing, which is getting in 3 vehicles this year, included: “Is 2020 over yet?! Seriously however, this is the ideal thing to do. I can’t envision the extraordinary quantity of work IMS and Indy Automobile have actually taken into making this race securely occur.

“Even still, the pandemic has actually produced an environment that it’s simply not …