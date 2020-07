Famous Turkish actress marries Armenian businessman – Panorama

Famous Turkish actress Songul Oden, 41, has actually wed ethnic Armenian businessman Arman Bichakchian (Arman Bicakci), Arevelk paper reports.

The couple dated for 4 years prior to getting wed.

Armen Bichakci is a businessman dealing with world- famous Armenian jewelry expert Sevan Bicakci, who is his cousin. His dad, Zaven Bichakchian, is an Armenian clergyman in Istanbul.

Songul Oden is most famous for her representation of the title character in the hit Turkish TELEVISION series “Gumus” (Silver).