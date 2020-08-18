Famous logos with hidden designs — can you spot them?

There is an arrow hidden in the FedEx logo design. (If you have actually never ever seen, go have a look, and prepare to be blown away.)
The creative usage of the unfavorable area in between the last 2 letters has actually won the logo design a number of awards and makes it among the most efficient ever produced. Design master Stephen Bayley included it in his list of the 20 designs that defined the modern world, calling it “one of the happiest accidents in the history of graphic design.”
It was, in reality, a mishap. “Farthest from our minds was the idea of an arrow,” Lindon Leader, who developed the logo design in 1994, stated in an e-mail interview. “But in an internal critique midway in the logo exploration, I was intrigued by a design that had very tightly spaced letters.”
Leader and his group at Landor Associates, the consulting company that was entrusted with transforming FedEx’s brand name identity, established over 400 variations of the logo design, prior to seeing that putting a capital “E” and a lowercase “X” together produced the tip of an arrow.
“After a few days, it dawned on me that if a genuine arrow could be introduced into the letterforms, it could subtly suggest getting from point A to point B reliably, with speed and precision,” stated Leader.
