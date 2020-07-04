Famous Little Mermaid statue in Denmark is vandalised with ‘Racist Fish’ graffiti

The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, the city’s most famous monument, has been vandalized.

Police and commentators were left puzzled Friday concerning who could have done it and what their message really is.

‘We can concur that The Little Mermaid has been vandalised some time before 9:00 am today,’ Copenhagen police said in a statement.

‘An as yet not known person has written the language ‘Racist Fish’ on it. We are investigating the case.’

A graffiti reading “Racist Fish” is seen on a statue of “The Little Mermaid” in Copenhagen, Denmark July 3

Danish cops take images of the bottom of the Little Mermaid statue after it was vandalised

Stickers mounted on the iconic ‘Little Mermaid’ statue following the rock that serves as its plinth appeared with the message ‘Racist Fish’ in English spray painted on it over night in Copenhagen, Denmark

The Little Mermaid, inspired by a character in Danish poet and author Hans Christian Andersen’s 1837 fairytale of exactly the same name, is a 175-kilogram (385-pound) statue by sculptor Edvard Eriksen.

The statue has been vandalised numerous times over the years, including when the mermaid’s head was stolen in 1964 and 1998, in addition to when an arm was cut off in 1984.

Often the vandalism is tied to a political message and in January somebody painted ‘Free Hong Kong’ on exactly the same rock.

The meaning of the apparent racist accusation has however so far left some scratching their heads.

‘Of course in general with literary works, you can read them with various glasses,’ Ane Grum-Schwensen, a professional employed by the H.C. Andersen centre at the University of Southern Denmark, told broadcaster TV2.

‘However, I really do find it only a little difficult to see, what would be particularly racist in the adventure ‘The Little Mermaid,’ she added.

According to police other statues around Copenhagen have also been vandalised with ‘various phrases.’

One of missionary Hans Egede, who launched Lutheran mission efforts to Greenland, and one of Mahatma Gandhi in the northwestern the main city.

Police also said that on June 16, somebody had written ‘racist’ on a statue of Danish King Christian IV, who ruled between 1588 and 1648.

Statues of historical figures in many countries have come under fire from activists protesting racism following May 25 death of George Floyd, an African-American killed by way of a white officer in Minneapolis.