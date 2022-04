Famous football agent Mino Raiola has passed away. Rayola has worked with players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gianluigi Donaruma, Erling Holland. The Armenian football agent was taken to the resuscitation department in critical condition in January. He had a lung problem. Mino Raiola was 54 years old.

