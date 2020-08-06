Famous father/son duo team up in TCR

Bathurst 1000 winner Jason Bargwanna locked in his own TCR program back in December in 2015, with an offer to race a GRM-run Peugeot.

At the time the strategy was for Formula Ford routine Ben to team up with his daddy for the two-driver Bathurst International enduro.

Those strategies have actually now altered, the Bargwannas reacting to the reduced season and switch to a sprint format for the Bathurst occasion by including a full-time program in a 2nd GRM Peugeot for Ben.

Both cars and trucks will be backed by Burson Auto Parts, Bargwanna even slipping in a test in his 308 at Winton recently prior to the Stage 4 lockdown began in Melbourne.

“We had actually set out at the start of the year with a clear and structured strategy with specified objectives for both Ben and I, then 2020 slapped us in the face and required an overall rethink,” stated Jason Bargwanna.

“Initially Ben and I were going to team up for the Bathurst global in the two-driver occasion however those strategies have actually altered and ours needed to too.

“Ben now makes the action to TCR and I am so pleased with him. From his very first kart race conference at Gippsland Kart Club, as a 10- year-old, when he invested every lap of his very first race waving to mum and I as he drove past, to the day the cent dropped and he understood what winning was everything about, to enjoying him eliminate of pit lane in the Burson …