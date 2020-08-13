Famous Armenian boxer Israel Hakobkokhyan goes on hunger strike – Panorama

Famous Soviet Armenian boxer, Merited Master of Sport Israel Hakobkokhyan on Thursday went on a hunger strike in front of the federal government structure near the statue of Garegin Nzhdeh in Yerevan.
Hakobkokhyan put a poster beside him providing his needs.
The boxer’s hunger strike protests the Istanbul Convention, Lanzarote Convention, Amulsar cash cow operation, “falsification of the Armenian history”, “violence”, and so on
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն’ նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: