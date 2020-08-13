Famous Armenian boxer Israel Hakobkokhyan goes on hunger strike – Panorama

Famous Soviet Armenian boxer, Merited Master of Sport Israel Hakobkokhyan on Thursday went on a hunger strike in front of the federal government structure near the statue of Garegin Nzhdeh in Yerevan.

Hakobkokhyan put a poster beside him providing his needs.

The boxer’s hunger strike protests the Istanbul Convention, Lanzarote Convention, Amulsar cash cow operation, “falsification of the Armenian history”, “violence”, and so on