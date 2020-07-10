Family’s heartbreak after father is killed outside Screwfix

The category of a businessman who died after a row in a queue outside a DIY shop today said they have been left ‘devastated’ and ‘heartbroken’ by his death.

Andrew Webster, 51, died after he was attacked outside the Screwfix store, in Warrington, Cheshire.

It is thought Mr Webster was punched and suffered head injuries after falling and hitting the pavement after witnesses claimed there is a row about queue jumping.

Andrew Webster (pictured with his wife Lisa and his daughter Ruby), 51, died after being attacked by yet another customer while queuing outside a branch of Screwfix, in Warrington, Cheshire, on July 2

His wife Lisa, 42, and daughter Ruby, 11, visited church today as they make an effort to come to terms with their grief.

Lisa’s mother told the MailOnline: ‘Devastated is perhaps not the word. I’ve never known trauma enjoy it.this.

‘The family is in pieces – completely heartbroken.’

Wiping away tears, Andrew’s mother-in-law, who didn’t want to give her name, said: ‘Lisa had to discover a way to tell Ruby. She knows what happened now.

‘They have attended church. We are still at nighttime over what happened but Lisa is speaking to law enforcement later.’

Lisa described her husband as the ‘gentlest of men’ and said he had as yet not known his assailant before the attack.

Police said a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault have been bailed pending further inquiries.

However officers have launched a ‘homicide’ inquiry which can cover charges of murder and manslaughter.

In a tribute on Facebook, Mrs Webster unveiled that her husband’s organs had been donated before that he died.

‘I want you all to know that he was my true hero,’ she wrote. ‘He was just the most amazing, bravest guy.’

Police said there was an ‘altercation between two men’ before Mr Webster was attacked just after 10am on Thursday, July 2.

Traders on the on GatewayTrade Park claim there was a row over queue jumping.

Police said they were called to an ‘altercation’ between two men at a branch of the DIY chain in Gateway Trade Park (pictured) shorty after 10am last Thursday

Screwfix are just allowing clients to pick up click and collect orders due to the coronavirus pandemic and there has been long queues.

One worker on the trading estate said: ‘I heard there was a quarrel over queue jumping.

‘The rumour is some body pushed in and one other didn’t enjoy it and words were exchanged and the guy was jumped.

‘It’s tragic and this type of tragic waste of life over a stupid argument and something so trivial.’

Mr Webster was taken fully to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for specialist care but died not exactly a week later.

He used to run a company fitting green energy answers to homes. The family home is a cottage in a picturesque section of Warrington favoured by dog walkers.

Cheshire Police reassured the general public that the attack was an ‘isolated incident’.

Detective Sergeant Candice Sivori said: ‘I would like to reassure the local community that this appears an isolated incident.

‘We have an increased police presence in your community to provide reassurance and I’d urge you aren’t any concerns to talk to an officer.

‘While we have made an arrest we are continuing to appeal for information from the general public.

‘We’re keen to listen to from anybody who witnessed the incident, or you aren’t any information which may help with our investigation.

‘The same is true of anyone who was simply driving in your community at the time of the incident and thinks they could have dashcam footage which might be relevant to the investigation.’