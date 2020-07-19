Family1st Vehicle GPS Tracker – Mini Geofence GPS Tracker for Trucks, Stroller, Toolbox, Pocket & Motorbike & Purse – GPS Tracking Kids Vehicles for Kids, Cars, Pets, Luggage, Senior Persons, Black



Safeguard your loved ones and valuable things that matter to you with an efficient real-time GPS tracker!

POWERFUL REAL-TIME TRACKING: With a lightning-fast 4G LTE network, our GPS LTE tracker offers a great way to track vehicles, teens, spouses, pets, senior persons, luggage and all other valuables. Also provides covert real-time tracking with up to 5-second updates through mobile, PC or web app. Tracks INDOOR AND OUTDOOR. Tracks in USA, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Island, Canada and Mexico. LONGEST BATTERY LIFE IN THE INDUSTRY – 14+ days at 1 minute update, up to 90 days on one ping per day.

MONTHLY FEE REQUIRED: A monthly fee is required to cover the cost of cellular charges just like for a cellphone. MONTHLY FEE : starting at $17.95 for 1 minute update, faster update options available. Comes with live chat support, 24*7 email support or call us at 1-855-462-7819. Our support team is available to assist you until you are 100% satisfied. EASY SET UP within minutes.

COMPACT AND PORTABLE: With its sleek and compact design, this GPS TRACKER can be easily placed in a car, seat pocket, motorbike, stroller, toolbox, backpack, purse or outer pocket of luggage. Handy for tracking your valuable assets, vehicles, pets, spouse or seniors. Also, it is convenient enough to take anywhere and track anything.

GEOFENCING WITH SMART ALERTS: You can create custom geo-fencing zones that notify you when the GPS 4G tracker enters or exits a restricted zone. And the instinctive UI permits you to track actions, control alerts and produce custom reports; the reports provide essential information such as the low battery, miles per hour, exact location, etc.

EXTENDED BATTERY AND LIFETIME WARRANTY: Stay connected with long battery life for up to 2 weeks with high-speed updates. This GPS portable tracker has a built-in extended 600 mAh Li-Polymer battery which lasts up to 14+ days. SMART ALERTS AND INSTANT REPORTS: Receive or push messages and email notifications instantly to your smartphone or PC, when your vehicle records excessive speed, harsh braking, late-night driving, enters/exits a restricted area, or low battery. SUPERIOR TO all 3G Trackers.