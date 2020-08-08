Family1st Magnetic Case for Real-Time GPS Trackers – Powerful Twin Magnets for Easy Fixing – Weatherproof & Waterproof Stash Box for Storing Keys, Cash, Meds, Fobs, Jewelry, Money and More, Black



Price: $13.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 07:18:54 UTC – Details)



Do you want to keep your valuables, GPS tracker secure and dry? Then our magnetic case is an excellent choice!

WEATHER-RESISTANT: This durable waterproof magnetic case made from high-durable Polycarbonate Plastic (PC) protects your favourite electronic device, GPS tracker and tiny valuable things from bumps, minor drops, and built to withstand extreme weather conditions including rain, cold, dust, mud, etc

WATER-RESISTANT: Covertly stash your valuables and real-time GPS tracking device in this watertight magnetic container which can be affixed to any clean metallic surface in any environment. This all-weather airtight dry box helps to protect your valuable things from any unexpected water damage such as rain, flood and a lot more

MAGNETIC ATTACHMENT: Thanks to its powerful, heavy-duty twin magnets, you can attach the entire case firmly to any clean metallic surface which has a pull force of 55 pounds; you can also affix the case under the hood of a car, bus, truck, lorry or to the bottom of the strongbox

VERSATILE USE: Family1st car GPS holder ensures a perfect fit for new larger GPS trackers; also been used as a stash box for keeping keys, money, jewelry, medicine, fobs, garage door openers, cigarettes, cash and a great add-on for storing your geocaching accessories