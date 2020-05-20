Family wants to raise awareness after loved one dies by suicide amid pandemic

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — One household hopes to convey awareness after shedding a loved one to suicide through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jae Bae’s step-brother was an impartial contractor engaged on folks’s properties, however the jobs stopped due to the pandemic. Bae and his spouse Kellie mentioned they didn’t notice how a lot he was struggling.

“I got a phone call from the Rolling Meadows Police dDepartment for a well-being check,” he mentioned.

Bae’s step-brother died by suicide.

“The loss of work, being alone, brings about a lot of different feelings, we don’t want anyone else to have to struggle and experience loss of a family member by suicide, and we want people to reach out, just connect,” Kellie Bae mentioned.

Kelley Kitley is a psychological well being knowledgeable who says the struggles introduced on by the pandemic are actual.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in the reported numbers of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, as well as suicide,” Kitley mentioned.

Kitley mentioned one manner to assist throughout this time — whether or not somebody is struggling or there’s concern for a loved one — is to discuss.

“To reach out and tell somebody because that will automatically get you out of your head and into connecting with somebody who can help you. And if you don’t have a family member or friend that you feel comfortable talking to, there are lots of free resources available.”

In Illinois, there’s now the Call4Calm textual content line. It’s a free textual content message line to put folks in contact with a counselor within the space,” Kitley mentioned.

She mentioned there’s additionally the Crisis Text Line. And for anybody with suicidal ideas and name the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

That’s what the Baes need others to be taught from their loss.

“We’re hoping that anybody, or anyone that is struggling through this pandemic — financially or mentally to reach out,” Bae mentioned.

For extra info on assets and suggestions for coping throughout this time go to nimh.nih.gov.