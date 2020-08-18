Family wants answers after officer responding to noise complaint opens fire on their dog

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla.— A family is requiring answers after they state an authorities officer shot their precious animal.

The disorderly scene was captured on video camera.

The dog is an 18-month-old Belgian Shepherd called Luna, who is now recuperating from a bullet injury.

“The bullet went straight through her bones,” stated dog ownerBoris Fernandez “We’re waiting to see what the orthopedic surgeon is going to say.”

Fernandez revealed Local 10 News the bloody scene; the yard where it occurred.

The occurrence was recorded on security cams.

Fernandez was commemorating his birthday with member of the family, karaoke and all, when Miami-Dade authorities were called out for a noise complaint.

An officer strolled to the yard to reach the property owners, and things rapidly intensified when Luna strolled up.

The video reveals the dog escape after the shot is fired with kids simply feet away.

Police officers flooded the location and the dog was hurried to the veterinarian.

Fortunately, Luna endured that injury however the family stated it will be a long roadway to healing.

The family stated Miami-Dade authorities have yet to speak about what occurred.

They are likewise mad other procedures weren’t taken, as now their 11-year-old boy is shocked by the shooting.