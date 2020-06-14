“I think if I have experienced anything from this and experienced as a family is that you’re never alone both physically and spiritually. It was great to see everybody come out and know that there was that much love and support there. Also, knowing that spiritually we’re never alone either. The Lord is there, even if you don’t see him. He is still present,” said Tom’s son, Doug Gilmore.
Most Popular
Samsung’s latest special edition phone is a BTS-branded Galaxy S20 Plus
Samsung is no stranger to themed special-edition smartphones, having offered Galaxy phones emblazoned with Batman logos and Star Wars themes in...
‘All lies’: how the US military covered up gunning down two journalists in Iraq...
For all the countless words from the United States military about its killing of the Iraqi Reuters journalists Namir Noor-Eldeen and Saeed Chmagh,...
Protests should be banned under Covid laws rather than boarding up statues, say Police...
Priti Patel should ban demonstrations on health grounds during the coronavirus pandemic, says a policing leader, rather than having statues and memorials boarded...
Family unites in faith as 76-year-old coronavirus survivor returns home
“I think if I have experienced anything from this and experienced as a family is that you’re never alone both physically and...
The HUGE change that could be coming to Australian driving licences
'It does not make any sense': The HUGE change that could...
Drive-thru mask giveaway gives away 3,000 masks in one hour
Notre Dame Seminary one of ten locations by: Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire Posted: Jun 13, 2020 / 02:11 PM CDT / Updated: Jun...