Family shocked to return home to find dog stuck on roof, being rescued by emergency crew

Catheryn Wood was letting her husband’s parents keep their dog at her house while they all went out for lunch, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reported. Unfortunately, the pet (along with Wood’s own dog, Maple) apparently made its way out a bedroom window of Wood’s house in England.

“We’d gone into the town for some food because Phil’s family were down and we left the dogs at home,” she told SWNS. “Phil’s family were down and we’d just gone to Wetherspoon’s for tea. We weren’t gone for long, only about an hour.”

She explained: “We were talking up through the town and Maple was running down the main street, we picked her up and as we got closer to home there was a fire engine outside. I thought there had been a fire but as we got closer we saw a crowd of people and Tammy was on the roof.”

Apparently, Maple was able to make her way off the roof, but Tammy wasn’t so lucky.

“They’ve never done anything like this before, she’s escaped over the fence before but she’s never gone onto the roof,” Wood said. “People couldn’t believe it, they were like, ‘oh my God’, and there was a crowd of people watching.”

Wood’s husband’s stepfather reportedly climbed out the window himself and then coaxed the dog back to safety.

Wood added: “It’s so hot in the attic that I have to leave the window open, but from now on I’ll have to keep the bedroom door shut. It’s lucky that no one was injured, and the dogs, and that there was no fire. I heard someone singing who let the dogs out when I got back.”