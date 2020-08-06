Family says rafting trip to Riversport Adventures OKC turned dangerous

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– A family going to Oklahoma says a trip to Riversport Adventures turned dangerous.

“We almost lost our lives. I could have lost my wife. I could have lost my child,” stated James Wolfe.

Wolfe, his partner, Kimberly, and their 12- year-old kid, Wesley, gone to Riversport Adventures in late July and chose to go white waterrafting They state their very first trip down the river went efficiently, however their 2nd trip went south.

“The raft entirely capsized on top of us throwing my wife over me. I just said, ‘I gotta get this raft off me, I’ve gotta breathe,’” stated Wolfe.

Wolfe says he was taught a maneuver to escape from the raft, however he says it wasn’t working. Finally, he utilized all of his strength to turn it over.

“I was gonna do anything I could to survive, and I knew my wife was under there as well,” he stated.

Wolfe and his kid made it back to dry land, however his partner was swept downstream with the hurrying waters. She was ultimately saved, however she says she might hardly breathe and had cuts and swellings.

“We were battered and bruised quite a bit,” stated Wolfe.

Lucas Williams, Director of Operations at Riversport, says a raft turning over or visitors falling under the water isn’t unusual. He likewise says all visitors are needed to indication …