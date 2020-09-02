Family says attack on young girl at Shawnee apartment was racially motivated | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

SHAWNEE, Kan.– An 11-year-old Kansas City, Kansas girl is recuperating at house after being completely assaulted Friday night.

The girl’s name isNevaeh Thomas Her family says she was completely assaulted Friday night while having fun with her buddies near an apartment complex inShawnee The girl’s mom thinks this was racially motivated due to the fact that of what a young boy stated leading up to the attack.

“Her feelings are more hurt because of the act of, the racial act. Not so much of the scaring,” Thomas’ mom, Brandi Stewart stated.

A Friday night play date in Shawnee, rapidly turned violent for Neveah Thomas.

Niveah’s mom says a young boy, she thinks is a number of years older than her child, approached her while played and called her racial slurs.

“She suffered from a concussion. She has stitches inside and outside of her cheek. She lost her tooth,” Stewart stated.

Now lots of in this neighborhood desires charges for the kid who presumably assaulted Neveah.

“Hate speech has become the norm. Violence has become the norm. It’s seeped into our children,” Empowerment Temple pastor, Terry Bradshaw stated.

Police did not verify whether a kid assaultedNeveah A cops occurrence report reveals she was struck with a blunt things.

“How about revealing a little compassion …