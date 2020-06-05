Family of woman killed at Iowa protest calls for end to violence: No family should be ‘grieving the way we are grieving’

“No other family needs to be grieving the way that we are grieving. No mother needs to hold the hand of their dead child and prepare for a funeral.”

2 KILLED IN IOWA UNREST, MAYOR ASKS FOR GUARD SUPPORT

Kelly was amongst the many victims of violence at protests which have gripped American cities in the week since the demise of George Floyd.

“Those who are being violent and those who are looting, they are overshadowing the voice of the protesters who are seeking change and it needs to stop,” Hale mentioned.

Kelly and a pal have been getting in a automobile to depart a Davenport protest after it turned unruly, Hale defined. After texting her sister that she was headed dwelling due to the sudden escalation, Kelly was struck by a bullet whereas in the again seat.

“She wanted her voice to be heard, that was who Italia was,” Hale mentioned. “She wanted to always fight for what she believed in.”

Hale mentioned the family is “a little numb” and attempting to “go through the motions to give her peace.”

“Italia never met someone that she didn’t smile at,” Hale recalled. “She wanted to make sure that everybody smiled with her and she lived every day 100 percent. That was her goal from the minute she woke up to the minute she went to bed…and she did that, and we are very grateful that she lived that way.”

Police are investigating Kelly’s demise, however Hale mentioned they’ve supplied “nothing concrete at the moment” as to who’s accountable.