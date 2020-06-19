Family of sisters stabbed to death in a London park tell of ‘devastating impact’ on their lives

The family of two ‘adored’ sisters brutally stabbed to death by a stranger in a north-west London park have told of the ‘devastating impact’ on their lives.

Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were murdered on June 6 after celebrating Bibaa’s birthday with friends in a park in Wembley the night time before.

The two women stayed in Fryent Country Park after their friends left around midnight, and were later killed by a stranger in a frenzied knife attack.

Now their parents have released a statement through police saying the tragedy has received a ‘devastating impact on our lives and daily gets worse to think our daughters… are not around and that they have now been brutally killed by someone’.

It comes as police today released two photographs taken of the victims prior to the murders that they believe could assist with appeals.

A statement by the Met Police also states that detectives are finding Nicole and Bibaa’s cellphones, discovered in a pond in the nation park.

Efforts to identify the attacker – now confirmed to be male – continue.

Nicole Smallman (left), 27, and Bibaa Henry (right), 46, were last seen on their way to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday in Fryent Country Park in north-west London on June 5

Police released photographs taken of the victims prior to their murders that they believe could assist with appeals (pictured, dancing with fairy lights in Fryent Country Park)

The sisters’ mother is Wilhelmina Smallman, 63, known as Mina, a former Church of England Archdeacon who retired last year.

In the statement your family said: ‘The greatest fear of any parent is that they will outlive their young ones. What makes our situation unique is that two adored sisters were murdered together on the same night.

‘The grief we feel is palpable, our beautiful and talented daughters gone. Although there was a large age gap between them they shared a lot of the same interests. They were both greatly interested in the Arts.

‘Bibaa a hardworking professional was an exceptional Senior Social Worker and a passionate advocate for safeguarding vulnerable young ones and families.

‘Before qualifying, and to earn some supplemental income, she would transport disabled young ones to their activities. At her side in a car seat she’d have our granddaughter who had been only a couple of months old.

‘Her passengers loved them both, she knew all their names and Bibaa could have them singing as they drove along.

‘Bibaa loved her family and she was proud of her parents’ gift ideas and talents. Bibaa’s father, Herman having been a former ABA Featherweight Champion and Business Man creating his own Building Contracting Company.

‘As her mother, she admired my moving from office agency work to training to be a teacher and then to train later for the Priesthood.

‘Bibaa was just scarcely five foot but she had the center of a lion and a smile that would put Blackpool illuminations to shame.

A statement by the Met Police also states that detectives have found Nicole and Bibaa’s mobile phones, discovered in a pond in the country park

Forensic tents pictured at Fryent County Park in Wembley. Police were called to the scene after reports of the pair being found unresponsive right after 1pm on June 7

‘Nicole being the youngest of three sisters was a joy as soon as she entered this world. Nicole saw beauty in everything; she had a very calm and great attitude towards the majority of things in life.

‘She was a strong advocate for Humanitarian causes and saving the planet.

‘Her father Christopher and I might laugh together agreeing Nicole was a child of the 60s. She was an amazing Photographer, Actor and Singer.

‘Her speaking voice was silky smooth.

‘Her voice teacher at school had said she have to do radio or TV presenting. Friends and family all agree she was beautiful both inside and out.

Bibaa and Nicole were the daughters of Wilhelmina Smallman, pictured, the former archdeacon of Southend, in the diocese of Chelmsford

‘Nicole was incredibly laidback and very approachable. Nowadays we’d be referred to as a “Blended Family” but that’s not how we see ourselves. It is not something we would be happy to be said of us.

‘Bibaa and Nicole were sisters whose untimely deaths we shall spend the others of our lives trying to come to terms with.

‘The tributes for our girls keep flooding in; it is often comforting, heart-breaking and occasionally overwhelming. Faith and prayer is keeping us going.

‘I’m not sure how we’d complete this without it. “The bond that links your true family is not one blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” Richard Bach.’

The family’s statement added: ‘The pain we feel as a family is so deep no words can express how we are feeling. This has had a devastating impact on our lives and each day gets worse to think our daughters, Bibaa and Nicole, are not around and that they have now been brutally killed by some body.

‘We are appealing to anybody who may have seen, heard, or know something to please contact law enforcement who are investigating what has happened to our daughters, Bibaa and Nicole.’

Detectives have confirmed the suspect received a significant injury or injuries through the attack and is thought to have gone the park via the Valley Drive entrance.

Police forensics at Fryent Country Park. Prior to both women being discovered, their bodies are believed to have been spotted a day earlier by a woman who believed they were asleep

Police also believe that it is possible that members of the public might have stumbled upon items property, however, not realised the importance of them.

DCI Simon Harding, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘Following our latest appeal we received over 100 calls from members of the general public who provided information which my officers are now in the process of going through.

‘We are extremely thankful with this response, and want it to continue. Extensive searches are ongoing at the scene and we have been discovering more evidence constantly. Any motive for the murders remains unknown, and we are exploring all possibilities.

‘The meticulous work carried out by our specialist search teams has light emitting diode to the recovery of a number of items belonging to both Nicole and Bibaa.

‘This includes both of their mobile phones, of found in a pond some distance from where they were discovered.

‘We already knew that Nicole and Bibaa had been alone in the park from about 12.30am on Saturday June 6. I will now make sure the last contact they are believed to experienced with relatives and buddies was at 1.05am.

‘They were in good spirits and taking selfie images, listening to music and dancing with fairy lights until at the very least 01.13am. Those lights created a distinctive pattern, as the two images we have been releasing today show.

A police cordon at an entrance to Fryent Country Park. It has emerged that sisters Bibaa and Nicole were the daughters of Wilhelmina Smallman, the former archdeacon of Southend

A police at an entrance to Fryent Country Park in Wembley. A post-mortem gave the cause of death for both women as stab wounds. No arrests have yet been made

‘This in itself was noticeable to local residents and other users of the park.

‘We have seized a considerable amount of CCTV from around the perimeter of the park and in surrounding roads.

‘However when you yourself have CCTV or dash cam footage and live locally or were out in the area and also have not been contacted I urge you to get in touch.’

DCI Harding added: ‘The victims were precious sisters have been very close despite their age gap. They were surrounded by friends and family and it is unimaginable what they are going through.

‘For their sake and the sake of the wider community we are in need of to identify and apprehend the suspect as soon as possible. And we need help from the general public to accomplish that. So please do e mail us with any information you could have which could assist, no matter how small. Someone out there knows something.

I would ask them to look into their conscience and question their protection of an individual who has robbed a family of two beloved women.’

Police were called to Fryent Country Park off Slough Lane at around 1pm on June 7 to a report of two women found unresponsive.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers an an entrance to Freyent Country Park in a tribute to both sisters. Residents living close to the location said a number of people have been staying there in tents during lockdown

They were sisters Nicole and Bibaa ,who lived in Harrow and Brent respectively. Their bodies were discovered next to each other in a treeline.

A post-mortem examination conducted on June 9 gave the main cause of death for both women as stab wounds.

Nicole and Bibaa were in a group of individuals who congregated in the park from around 7.40pm on June 5 to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday.

Gradually individuals are believed to have left through the evening. Officers believe Nicole and Bibaa were murdered after 12am.

Both Nicole and Bibaa were reported as missing to police late on June 6 once they did not get back home, before they were discovered on Sunday.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating, with the assistance of officers from the North West Command Unit.

North West Borough commander Roy Smith, said: ‘My thoughts are with your family who have lost two family members in probably the most tragic of circumstances.

‘I know the experienced investigation team are working night and day to identify whoever is responsible as swiftly as you possibly can and ensure they are brought to justice. We will leave no stone unturned. Extra resources have been brought in to help from across the Met including additional detectives.’