Family of Minnesota mom who gave birth while in hospital with COVID-19 fight for emergency treatment

The family of a Minnesota mom who gave birth while on a ventilator fighting coronavirus is pleading for a transfer to a hospital that could give her emergency live-saving treatment.

Aurora Chacon Esparza, 35, started displaying coronavirus symptoms in early June and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Brooklyn Center where she was placed on a ventilator.

By June 23, medical practioners were concerned that her baby wasn’t getting enough oxygen and said she needed an emergency C-section despite being only 30 weeks pregnant.

They delivered a healthier baby girl named Andrea ten weeks prematurely yet Esparza remains on a ventilator 21 days after being admitted.

Aurora Chacon Esparza, 35, (pictured left) is fighting for her life from coronavirus in a Minnesota hospital. Her family (husband Juan and oldest two children pictured) are pleading for a transfer to some other hospital that will offer her potentially life-saving treatment

The young mother’s condition is worsening and doctors have recommended that an Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine – that will perform the function of the heart and lungs away from body – is the only other option.

North Memorial Hospital is not an ECMO center, however, and all requests to be transferred to still another hospital for treatment have already been denied.

‘She’s one of the strongest persons I’ve ever known. That’s why I’ve faith she is going to pull through this. She’s going to ensure it is,’ her husband of seven years, Juan Duran, told Fox 9.

Duran first believed his wife’s trip to the hospital will be brief since the young mother, who already had two children, was healthy when she started displaying coronavirus symptoms.

She went along to hospital when she begun to cough non-stop and had trouble breathing and was placed on a ventilator on June 19.

‘She is a 35-year-old healthy woman with no pre-existing conditions,’ Duran said. ‘We never thought this could occur to our family.’

Four days later, health practitioners decided to perform the C-section, concerned for both mother and baby.

‘That’s when it hit me. I was thinking “okay she’s going to get through this, a few days at the hospital.” But when I received that telephone call it just hit me,’ her husband added.

Duran said that even though on a ventilator, his wife can still see and hear and is somewhat alert.

Baby Andrea is currently in the NICU and continues to grow stronger but Esparza has never met her, based on KARE 11.

‘She’s four pounds, two ounces now and her heart is performing great,’ Duran said. ‘She can breathe by herself. She eats, she smiles, she cries.’

Concerns are growing for her mother, however, since the family begs for the treatment that may potentially get her healthier and home to her newborn, 1-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter.

‘About three days ago, [Aurora] started getting worse and worse,’ Duran said. ‘The ventilator was at a 100 percent and the oxygen just keeps going down, down, down.’

North Memorial Hospital has said it really is working with other hospitals to try and get Esparza transferred so she can receive the ECMO machine, an application of life support treatment.

‘North Memorial Health partners with local and regional healthcare systems to care for patients who would benefit from ECMO, which is a highly specialized service that is on average only offered by ECMO Centers,’ they said in a statement to Fox.

‘We don’t offer ECMO as a long-term or ongoing treatment which would have to treat COVID-19, but we do utilize it for short-term emergency care as part of our traumatization and cardiovascular surgery programs, when needed.

‘ECMO Centers have stringent criteria for accepting patient referrals and our medical teams work closely with these partners to make sure that our patients have access to the care they want.’

Yet doctors have warned the household that transfer requests are now being denied because Esparza has been on a ventilator for too much time.

‘Aurora’s doctor explained it was because she’s been on the ventilator for too long,’ Duran said.

‘I know it’s really a small chance but you want to do every thing possible. We want to have all of the resources available even if it’s a one per cent chance.’

‘I know there’s big risks but at this point the ECMO machine is the best substitute for save her life. I was told she may have hemorrhage, lose a lot of blood because of the C-section.’

Despite those risks, Duran said he can keep pushing for her transfer.

‘She’s fighting and you want to give her every chance and every resource available for her to have a possiblity to survive and start to become with her kids,’ he said.

Duran added he hopes the others will realize the dangers of coronavirus once they hear his family’s story.

‘Just be aware because you might be healthy exactly like my wife whilst still being end up in the ICU on the ventilator,’ he warned.