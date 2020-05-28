Family of Harry Dunn to bring private prosecution against Dominic Raab | UK news

The household of Harry Dunn, the 19-year-old killed on 27 August final yr after being hit by a automobile pushed by the spouse of a US intelligence officer, intends to bring a private prison prosecution against the overseas secretary, Dominic Raab, the Guardian has discovered.

They declare that Raab didn’t have the authority to permit Anne Sacoolas to return to America after the incident, whereas there was an ongoing police investigation and whereas the problem of her diplomatic immunity had not been resolved. They additionally allege that Raab misled parliament in statements he made about Sacoolas’s return to America.

A private prosecution, introduced by people slightly than the Crown Prosecution Service or one other public physique, is very uncommon. The household argue that the actions of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) quantity to misconduct in public workplace, and perverting the course of justice.

Sacoolas, who was subsequently charged with inflicting dying by harmful driving, returned to the US on 15 September. Earlier this month an Interpol Red Notice was issued for her, which means she is “wanted internationally”.

Sacoolas had moved to Britain together with her household a month earlier than Dunn was killed. Her husband, Jonathan, was working at RAF Croughton, the extremely delicate US intelligence base in Northampton. Sacoolas drove out of the bottom on the mistaken aspect of the street when she hit Dunn’s motorcycle – one thing she has by no means disputed. Dunn died later that night time.

Dunn’s mother and father have already utilized for a judicial overview of the choice to grant Sacoolas diplomatic immunity from prosecution. A deal was struck between the US and British governments in 1995 that immunity could be waived for any RAF Croughton workers charged with a prison offence. However, an oversight led to no point out being made of dependants. The US authorities has argued that underneath the Vienna Convention, Sacoolas nonetheless qualifies for diplomatic immunity, and in its public statements the British authorities has accepted this.

On 18 June, the High Court in London will decide whether or not or not to order the FCO to disclose the remaining of the paperwork relating to Sacoolas’s departure, after which set a date for the judicial overview.

Raab claims the FCO didn’t know Sacoolas had left the nation till it was knowledgeable by the US embassy a day later, on 16 September. In an announcement to parliament on 21 October 2019, he mentioned: “On 13 September, the FCO was informed by the US Embassy that they would not waive immunity, and that the individual would be leaving the country imminently, unless the UK had strong objections. We duly and immediately objected in clear and strong terms and have done since.”

Following disclosure of FCO paperwork linked to the judicial overview, the household found a textual content from senior diplomat Neil Holland, then serving because the FCO’s director of protocol, to his US embassy counterpart, stating: “I think that now the decision has been taken not to waive [immunity], there’s not much mileage in us asking you to keep the family here. It’s obviously not us approving of their departure but I think you should feel able to put them on the next flight out…” The textual content was dated 14 September, a day earlier than Sacoolas left. Dunn’s mother and father argue that this textual content straight contradicts the account Raab gave to parliament, of “clear and strong” FCO opposition to her immunity and departure.

Charlotte Charles, the mom of Harry Dunn, informed the Guardian the household had been distraught after they learn this. “How could Dominic Raab have told parliament that he and the Foreign Office objected in clear and strong terms, when the FCO told the Embassy it was fine and dandy to put them on the next plane? He misled parliament and he lied to us. He must resign or be sacked by Boris Johnson. He is lying over what he knew about the death of our boy to cover his back, and that is too upsetting to put into words.

“We have worked so hard to avoid any dispute and gave him every chance to do the right thing. Dominic Raab must face the consequences himself through the criminal courts. We didn’t want any of this – it’s our last resort. But unlawful actions followed by a cover up must have consequences.”

Dunn’s mother and father consider Raab additionally misled them about how and when he turned concerned within the case. They say he informed them in private conferences that he had requested the US embassy to waive Sacoolas’s immunity on 5 September. But final week, in response to questions from ITV News, the Foreign Office said that Raab had not recognized about Dunn’s dying till after 12 September.

Tim Dunn, Harry’s father, informed the Guardian: “I’ve never trusted Dominic Raab from the moment I first met him, on 9 October. He told us in that meeting that he had asked for immunity to be waived on 5 September. Now the FCO is telling the nation that he didn’t know about Harry then! Both versions can’t be true.”

In a wide-ranging interview with the Guardian’s Weekend journal, the household mentioned they’d misplaced religion within the authorities. Niall Dunn, Harry’s twin brother, wrote to Johnson final month, saying: “Please get involved in our case. Anyone can see that the Foreign Oﬃce has made a mess of this.” He has but to obtain a response.

Radd Seiger, adviser and spokesperson for the household, mentioned: “The UK government unilaterally allowed Anne Sacoolas to leave the country when they had no power or authority to do so. Not only did they let her go, they kept the very organisation whose job it was to establish whether her claim to diplomatic immunity was valid, Northamptonshire Police, in the dark for 14 days about the ambiguity surrounding the claim. They didn’t let them know she had gone until the day after she left.

“Harry Dunn’s parents are now clear that these actions constitute misconduct in public office. The FCO told Northants Police on 2 September that Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity, presenting that as a fact, effectively bringing the investigation to a halt. That would appear to be interfering in a lawful investigation by a police force, or perverting the course of justice. These crimes, if proven, are amongst the most serious on our country’s statute books.”

An FCO spokesperson mentioned: “We have the deepest sympathy for Harry’s family. No family should have to experience what they have gone through. The case remains of the highest priority for the foreign secretary, who continues to raise it with the US Government, including earlier this month.

“Both the foreign secretary and the prime minister have been clear with the US that the refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas amounts to a denial of justice, and that she should return to the UK. The foreign secretary remains ready to meet Harry’s family and to support them to get the justice they deserve.” The FCO says it’s assured that it has acted correctly and lawfully in relation to the dying of Harry Dunn.