Family of ELEVEN from three different households are caught on 120-mile day trip during lockdown 

A household of 11 have been caught on a 120-mile trip from Manchester to Wales during the coronavirus lockdown.

Police stopped the three-car convoy, which was made up with individuals from three different households.

North Wales Police slammed the incident as ‘unbelievable’ after the household made their approach to South Stack on Anglesey to benefit from the day collectively.

Wales nonetheless have strict lockdown guidelines in place, which state that folks ought to solely depart their house if they’ve ‘an affordable excuse’.

Visiting a magnificence spot on the coast of Wales is just not thought of important – with the general public warned that assembly family and friends is just not allowed during the lockdown.

Chief Officer for the North Wales Police Special Constabulary Mark Owen tweeted: ‘Unbelievable…. 11 individuals from Manchester travelling in three different automobiles thought it will be a good suggestion to have a day trip to South Stack.

‘One household however from different households. Each individual prosecuted beneath Covid laws @NWPSpecials #StayHomeSaveLives’

The household’s tour comes days after police had been compelled to interrupt up a 70-person rave in Telford, Shropshire.

Officers in Telford mentioned they shut down a ‘mass gathering’ on the Granville Country Park on Saturday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In a collection of tweets, officers defined they had been ‘shocked that folks would care so little’ concerning the restrictions on social gathering, which have been in place for weeks because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Morecambe Police discovered ‘dozens’ of revellers from different households gathered collectively for a child bathe in a communal play space outdoors their houses final week.

The partygoers, who had been arrange with a buffet and a bouncy fort, turned abusive in the direction of officers once they arrived on the gathering, telling police it did not matter they had been collectively as a result of ‘faculties had been going again in June.’

The power mentioned it first believed studies of ’30 individuals on the road having a child bathe’ had been ‘exaggerated’ – however ‘on this event it was correct.’