Family of Chad Daybell’s dead wife still have no answers on cause of death

Six months have now handed for the reason that physique of Doomsday creator Chad Daybell’s wife was exhumed to see if she was poisoned and her death may very well be linked to the Idaho ‘Cult Mom’ case.

Yet, regardless that post-mortem outcomes have been anticipated by February, Tammy Daybell’s household has still to obtain any phrase.

‘We’re holding our breath,’ her father Ron Douglas informed DailyMail.com at his house in Springville, Utah. ‘We’ve heard nothing. Nobody’s speaking.’

Now that the our bodies of two youngsters of Daybell’s new wife Lori Vallow — who he married lower than three weeks after Tammy’s death — have been found on the identical Idaho property the place she died final yr, new questions are being raised, however no one is giving answers.

Tammy has now been re-interred subsequent to her grandparents with a grave marker that claims: ‘Tammy was a beloved wife and mom, devoted daughter and sister and buddy to all animals’

Daybell, 51, was arrested earlier this month, 4 months after his wife Lori Vallow, 46, was arrested in Hawaii and extradited again to Idaho on expenses of baby neglect. Daybell has pleaded not responsible

The stays of Tylee, 17, and JJ, seven, have been found buried within the yard of Lori’s husband, Chad Daybell, at his house in Salem, Idaho

‘I knew Chad and I could not actually consider he would kill her to marry another person — nevertheless it appears suspicious,’ Suzanne Freeman, a broadcast creator and shut buddy of the Daybells informed DailyMail.com in an unique interview.

‘I’m not going to say he killed her as a result of we do not know for positive,’ added Freeman, 54. ‘But I do need to see Tammy have a voice. I need her household to know that folks world wide know she is a sufferer on this.

‘How humiliating is it to have a member of the family die after which discover out that your father or brother bought married two weeks later?

‘What disrespect for the individual that handed away.’

Tammy Daybell died in Salem, in sparsely populated Fremont County, Idaho, on October 19 final yr.

County coroner Brenda Dye initially dominated it as on account of pure causes and allowed her to be buried with out an post-mortem.

But when Chad remarried and it was found that his new wife’s two youthful youngsters Tylee Ryan and Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow had disappeared, Dye determined to have the physique exhumed for testing and despatched the physique to the coroner’s workplace in Ada County, which covers the state capital, Boise.

A spokeswoman there informed DailyMail.com she needed to refer any remark again to Dye, who has constantly refused to speak in regards to the case. She referred calls to Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries who mentioned he has no concept when the post-mortem outcomes shall be launched.

Tammy, who was coaching to run in a 5K, died on the house she shared along with her husband. She was simply 49. Her obituary mentioned she ‘handed away peacefully in her sleep.’

‘She was into wholesome residing, very match — after which all of a sudden we hear she has died,’ one buddy in close by Rexburg informed DailyMail.com. ‘It did not make sense then and it would not make sense now.’

Daybell, 51, married, Vallow, 46, simply 17 days after his wife’s death in a seaside ceremony in Hawaii.

Jeani Martin, who the couple approached to hire an house on the island of Kauai two days after the marriage, mentioned the couple appeared ‘giddy with happiness,’ being overtly affectionate with one another in public.

‘Chad and Lori have been performing like two youngsters let unfastened from their mother and father,’ she informed DailyMail.com.

Lori Vallow is at the moment behind bars on expenses of neglect and desertion

It now appears that Tammy was alive when the kids’s charred our bodies have been buried on the property the place she was residing.

According to a possible cause affidavit from Detective Ron Ball, a mobile phone belonging to Alex Cox — Lori’s brother — pinged on the website early on September 9, a day after Tylee, 17, was final seen alive within the actual spot the place one of the our bodies was found. Daybell texted Tammy that morning to inform her he was burying a dead raccoon.

Cox’s telephone pinged once more on September 23 on the property on the spot the place the second physique was discovered. The earlier day Lori’s buddy David Warwick had seen Cox carry JJ — who he thought was asleep — into Lori’s house in Rexburg. The subsequent morning the boy was gone and he was by no means seen once more.

Tammy Daybell died 25 days later.

Cox, who shot and killed Lori’s estranged husband Charles Vallow in July final yr in what was mentioned to be a home argument, died from a blood clot in Arizona on December 12. He was 51.

Suspicions into Tammy’s death have been raised when Vallow refused to disclose the whereabouts of Tylee and JJ final yr.

Vallow was lastly arrested in Hawaii on February 20. Daybell wasn’t held till June 9 after Tylee and JJ’s our bodies have been found.

Daybell, 51, a former gravedigger, has been charged with destroying or concealing proof whereas his new wife is charged with desertion, obstruction and solicitation. Both are being held on $1 million bail, whereas prosecutors take into account laying extra severe expenses.

Tammy’s physique was exhumed from its grave below a sycamore tree within the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville on December 11

DailyMail.com unearthed this picture of Chad Daybell digging a grave from when he labored as a grave digger in 1998, which he described as ‘rewarding’

Tammy’s physique was exhumed from its grave below a sycamore tree within the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville on December 11.

Lori’s estranged husband Charles Vallow was killed by her brother in July final yr in what was mentioned to be a home argument

She has now been re-interred subsequent to her grandparents with a grave marker that claims: ‘Tammy was a beloved wife and mom, devoted daughter and sister and buddy to all animals.’

The marker carries an engraving of a mom Indian Runner Duck — Tammy’s favourite —adopted by 5 ducklings to mark the 5 youngsters she had with Daybell.

No one can clarify why the post-mortem has taken so lengthy. Ron Douglas mentioned: ‘My thought is that the embalming fluids had two months to do their job and principally they’re having to reverse engineer. I can solely guess what type of chemistry goes on.’

Douglas mentioned he didn’t need to talk about his views on his daughter’s death at this stage. ‘Right now, we’re not prepared,’ he mentioned.

Sheriff Humphries informed DailyMail.com: ‘There are so much of variables and I’m not an skilled in toxicology. It may very well be any time.’

Humphries informed DailyMail.com in January that the post-mortem would decide whether or not Tammy had been poisoned.

‘We’re on the lookout for poison, however we’re simply having to attend for lab outcomes,’ he mentioned on the time. He mentioned then that he anticipated the post-mortem leads to February. Now he says: ‘I do not have a timeline.’

Sheriff Len Humphries informed DailyMail.com in January that the post-mortem would decide whether or not Tammy had been poisoned

Investigators discovered the stays of JJ and Tylee after excavating the yard of Chad Daybell’s property final week (pictured)

Before her death, Tammy Daybell posted about this creepy encounter she had with a person in a ski masks in her driveway

Suspicion about Tammy’s death has been rife for months. Melanie Gibb, a buddy of each Chad and Lori who’s now working with authorities, informed the East Idaho News that Lori knew that Chad was married when the pair first began courting.

‘She was uncomfortable with it. She believed that Tammy was going to go away although,’ mentioned Gibb, who declined to talk to DailyMail.com. She mentioned Chad had predicted that Tammy would die in a automobile crash.

When that did not occur, Vallow still moved to Idaho to be close to her lover, taking Tylee and JJ along with her. But shortly after the beginning of the varsity yr in September final yr she pulled JJ from the native schooling system.

When Gibb, 49, heard of Tammy’s death she wasn’t stunned. ‘I did not understand how they did it, however I knew it was half of the plan that she was purported to go away. Other folks knew she was purported to go away as a result of Chad knew this info for fairly some time.’

‘Their entire aim was to get collectively,’ added Gibb, who lives in Gilbert, Arizona. ‘They expressed to me many occasions that Tammy could be OK with this as she handed on

‘(They mentioned) she might not keep in mind it now, however … she had a mission to meet on that (the opposite) facet, in order that they each felt that was the place she was purported to go.’

Melanie Gibb, a buddy of each Chad and Lori who’s now working with authorities, informed the East Idaho News that Lori knew that Chad was married when the pair first began courting

County coroner Brenda Dye (pictured) initially dominated Tammy’s death as on account of pure causes and allowed her to be buried with out an post-mortem

Mandy Fowler, one other buddy of Tammy’s, informed KSL TV that Tammy, a librarian at Central Elementary School in Sugar City, Idaho, had appeared distant and distracted the final time she spoke to her.

She mentioned that Tammy’s daughter had informed her no-one knew the cause of death and that ‘pink foam was popping out of her mouth.’

Despite that, and regardless of the actual fact Tammy was so younger and wholesome, some declare Daybell efficiently persuaded coroner Dye to not carry out any post-mortem.