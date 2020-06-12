Family of black man who died in police custody in Devon call for answers | UK news

The family of a black man who died in police custody in Devon last month have expressed heartache that they still have no idea of the circumstances that generated his death and are demanding answers.

Simeon Francis, 35, who had a 10-year-old daughter or son, was found unresponsive in the custody suite of Torquay police station. An ambulance was called but he died several hours later.

An initial postmortem did not establish the cause of death and the police watchdog for England and Wales, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has launched an investigation.

Francis’ family, who are from Torquay and Birmingham, have broken their silence to call for answers.

In a statement, his siblings, who asked not to be named, said: “The news of the death of still another black man whilst in police custody raises again the concerns regarding the disproportionality of black people dying in custody.

“No matter what Simeon’s past was, he was our brother and well-loved. We want answers as to why he died in these circumstances. We are devastated at the news of his death and now seek justice for him.”

Francis, who was originally from Birmingham, moved to Torquay 16 years ago. His father, who still lives in Birmingham and also asked not to be named, added: “We are shocked and devastated at the sudden loss of my beautiful son Simeon. As a father, I would never have expected to be dealing with the death of a child in such circumstances. The family and I are seeking answers as to what happened to Simeon.”

Desmond Jaddoo, a residential district activist who is assisting the family, said: “Clearly, without making any allegations at this point, Devon and Cornwall police must be held to account as to what happened to Mr Francis while he was in their custody and their duty of care towards him.”

The IOPC is focusing on the care that he was given all through detention and the frequency and adequacy of the checks completed on him.

Francis was arrested at 12.45am on 20 May on Cowley Bridge Road in Exeter, the IOPC said on Monday. He was taken by police van to Torquay police station a lot more than 20 miles away, where he was booked in to custody at about 3am. He was later found unresponsive in his cell and an ambulance was called, but he was pronounced dead at 6pm the same day.

Devon and Cornwall police said no members of police staff have now been suspended or restricted in connection with the death.